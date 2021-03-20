FC Porto defeated Portimonense and the coaches almost attacked FC Porto

FC Porto continue to chase Sporting after beating Portimonense 2-1 in the Algarve on Saturday. A game marked by the exclusion of the two coaches in the second half and after Porto’s second goal in a humiliating show.

FC Porto scored the first goal before the break after dominating the first 45 minutes, but without taking advantage of many opportunities. And in an unfortunate move by Lucas, it even took an own goal to celebrate the Blues and Whites.

Portimonense looked a bit more daring in the second half and Beto, who could have equalized the top scorer shortly after the Porto goal, had another good opportunity after an unbelievable waste.

A few minutes later, the Brazilian striker reappeared in isolation in front of Marchesín, but fumbled again with the ball. Only this time, Fali Candé corrected his colleague’s mess and connected the gate.

But Portimonense didn’t even have time to taste equality. An excellent free-kick from Sérgio Oliveira, which brought the ball to the right post of Samuel’s goal and the back of the goalkeeper, put the ball in and gave the “dragons” the lead again.

Soon after, the coach’s humiliating drama began. Paulo Sérgio and Sérgio Conceição began “word of mouth” insults from both sides, which led referee Rui Costa to dismiss them both. But the case didn’t end there and the exchanges of insults went on and didn’t just end in violence as several items were placed among the technicians to prevent the aggression.