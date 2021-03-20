Die well | Opinion | PUBLICITY

World

7 mins ago
Be amazed! In the midst of a pandemic, from prison to prison, between dead and infected, with good and bad news about vaccines, MPs devoted much of their attentions, some work, a good reserve of energy and much controversy in a rare climate of uncertainty and fragility. pass a law on euthanasia and medically assisted suicide. There has been no less convenient time, improper time, and more perverted opportunity than this. They don’t realize the harm they are doing. They don’t understand the bad example they set. They are not interested in the moral results of such an attitude of shocking brutality. It’s almost obscene. At least provocative.

