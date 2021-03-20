British tourists should not be able to travel in the summer Coronavirus

The British may not be able to travel overseas this summer if the Boris Johnson administration follows recommendations from their scientists. Mike Tildesley, a member of the group of scientists advising the executive branch to deal with the pandemic, said Saturday that overseas travel from the UK was “extremely unlikely” in the summer.

“Unfortunately, I think that international travel this summer is extremely unlikely for the normal tourist,” the scientist told BBC Radio.

According to the scientist, the UK would run a huge risk if people were to travel abroad as they could bring variants of Covid-19 to the British Isles that would jeopardize the vaccination program.

“We’ll be taking a real risk if a lot of people go abroad in July and August, for example because we have the potential to bring more of these new variants [do vírus] for the country, ”Tildesley explained.

For the scientist, there is a “real danger” of “jeopardizing the vaccination campaign with these new variants, for which vaccines are not as effective and which spread faster”.

Although half of the country’s adults have already been vaccinated and the campaign has continued at a good pace (660,000 more people were vaccinated on Friday), UK authorities are concerned about the new surge in infections in some European countries such as France and Italy, and Spain Germany.

According to the deflation plan presented by Boris Johnson on February 22, travel restrictions abroad may be lifted on May 17, but the government will not have to take a decision on the matter until April 12, according to the established timetable.

For this reason, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, quoted by the BBC, mentioned that “it is too early to say” whether British residents will be able to travel abroad from May or at least in the summer.

On Thursday, Secretary of State for Tourism, Rita Marques, told BBC Radio that Portugal was ready to receive British tourists: “We hope to receive British tourists from May 17th”. All they have to do is present a vaccination certificate or a negative test to Covid-19.

When the UK Prime Minister spoke of the possibility that restrictions on leaving the country could be lifted on May 17, there was a rush to travel to countries like Portugal, Spain or Greece, in an increase, according to figures put forward by EasyJet of 600% and Jet2.com.

If the conditioning of British tourists is confirmed, it will be worse news for the Portuguese tourism sector, which already suffered a severe blow last year. In January 2020, before the impact of the pandemic, UK tourists accounted for 16% of overnight stays by non-residents in Portugal

In 2019, a year when Portugal broke the tourist record with more than 27 million, the UK was the main emitter market with more than 2.1 million guests and more than 9.3 million room nights, accounting for 19.2% of the number of nights spent by non-residents .