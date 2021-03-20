Bernardo Couto and Martín Sued open the cycle Casa da Cerca 2021 with an unprecedented concert song

The cycle There is Music at Casa da Cerca in Almada starts in 2021 like last year and is still subject to the rules dictated by the pandemic. This Saturday announces its program after the broadcast of an unprecedented concert: Bernardo Couto and Martín Sued on Portuguese guitar and bandoneón in the first public presentation of a duo project that will record their first album this year. The concert was recorded live this Wednesday and the program will be broadcast on the networks of the cycle and the Casa da Cerca as well as on PÚBLICO’s Facebook at 5:30 p.m. The program will then be announced at 6 p.m. and will be available on Casa da Cerca networks.

In 2020, between June and December, the Há Música na Casa da Cerca took place with recorded concerts, which were then streamed and streamed with Fogo Fogo, A Menina Não, the trio Mário Franco, Nilson Dourado, Mad Nomad, Luís Fernandes and Baltazar Molina . This year’s year, which starts with Bernardo Couto and Martín Sued, takes place between March and September.

The Há Música na Casa da Cerca cycle, which was launched for the first time in 2015 and is taking place for the seventh time, takes place annually in different rooms of the house and offers “a varied musical selection in the formats of music in exhibitions and concerts at Pôr do Sol”. and in a partnership between Casa da Cerca – Centro de Arte Contemporânea and the publisher and record producer PontoZurca.

Castro d’Aire, the first shot

Bernardo Couto was born in Lisbon in 1979 and started playing the Portuguese guitar at the age of 14. Carlos Gonçalves, Paulo Parreira, Ricardo Rocha and Pedro Caldeira Cabral were their masters. He has accompanied countless Fado singers such as Ana Moura, António Zambujo, Camané, Carminho, Cristina Branco and Raquel Tavares and also played with Rão Kyao or with the LST, the Lisbon string trio, which has joined forces with José Peixoto and Carlos Barretto.

The Argentine composer, arranger and bandoneonist Martín Sued, born in Buenos Aires in 1983, released his first solo album Iralidad in 2019 and in recent years has formed partnerships with musicians from various countries, including Guillermo Klein, Seamus Blake and Ben Monder Miguel Zenon, Diego Schissi , Liliana Herrero, Silvia Iriondo, Daniel Binelli, Mono Fontana, Milton Nascimento, Gilberto Gil, Yamandú Costa or Zeca Pagodinho. With the guitarist Leandro Nikitoff he founded the Duo Sued-Nikitoff, which released an album of the same name. As will happen with Bernardo Couto, in the duo that is now debuting live.

Bernardo and Martín met through an Argentine singer living in Portugal. “It was at her home, at a meeting with friends, and in the end we played together,” remembers Bernardo PÚBLICO. That was in 2020. And in February 2021, they recorded a first topic that was videotaped by Pedro Caldeira Cabral and posted on YouTube, Castro D’Aire. “I am a student and an unconditional fan of Pedro Caldeira Cabral. And every project I’m involved in has to have its compositions. “

“A very strong identity force”

This theme is also part of the mini-concert program that opens the cycle Há Música na Casa da Cerca. “We also recorded a guitar by Jaime Santos called Nostalgia, two tangos that Martín recommended, and we will also play a very nice theme by Pedro Moreira [saxofonista, compositor e maestro de jazz] called The Invention of Happiness. “Martin adds,” Each of us suggested themes from the repertoire of traditional music from both countries, and in my case we also started working on authored music. “

Bernardo Couto HUGO SOUSA

Regarding the work developed with Bernardo Couto, Martín says to PÚBLICO: “It is a very interesting experience. Any Argentine who hears the bandoneón anywhere in the world immediately remembers Argentina, as does the Portuguese guitar. “

Martín sued HUGO SOUSA

And they rehearsed a lot, not just for the concert this Saturday, but also for future presentations with more topics and for the recording of a CD to be edited later this year.