The Institute for Nature and Forest Conservation (ICNF) will receive the second batch of heavy machinery, which, thanks to an investment of 11.7 million euros over the past two years, will make it possible to triple the labor income of the teams of forest eaters, the government announced. The Prime Minister and Environment Minister will be in Lousã this Saturday to help deliver this material to the brigades, who can now use him to manage an average of 200-250 hectares of gas stations per year.