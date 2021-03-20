“What do we want? Climate justice!”: Young activists scream until someone hears them Climate crisis

Late on Friday afternoon, March 19, a countdown was projected onto a screen in Praça do Martim Moniz in Lisbon. At the rate at which carbon dioxide emissions are being generated on the planet, it would take six years, 287 days, 18 hours, 10 minutes and 39 seconds for global temperature to rise 1.5 degrees Celsius. The Student Climate Strike (GCE) insists: “Our house is on fire. It’s time to put out the fire. “

“We have less than seven years to exhaust the carbon budget, which means we have these years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the student climate strike. “This is not just a movement for the future, we are fighting for the present.”

The student climate strike responded to the international appeal of the “Fridays for the Future” movement initiated by Greta Thunberg, this time under the motto “No more empty promises” in Portuguese “Enough empty promises”. “Everything governments and institutions have done has been inadequate. International agreements are insufficient. These are empty words. Profit will continue to be prioritized instead of life, ”says the activist.

Right now, the pandemic crisis is undoubtedly the most urgent. But crises such as climate, economy, social affairs, culture and migration are also intensifying, remembers Bianca Castro. “With the outbreak of the pandemic, we realized that governments are ultimately able to take concrete and urgent action when needed. If they didn’t make it with the climate crisis, it was because it wasn’t a problem for them. “

The fight for the climate, the students defend, “must be an anti-racist fight for housing, feminist” so that they are not the same to pay for another crisis. For activists, environmental justice is inextricably linked with social justice. In addition to GCE groups such as Habita !, SOS Racismo and Climáximo were present in Lisbon. Mamadou Ba, Chairman of SOS Racismo, affirmed: “Without economic and climatic justice there will be no racist justice. That’s why we’re here today. We keep fighting together. “

GCE’s return has been online in some cities through social media. In other countries such as Lisbon and Aveiro, the meeting also took place in person. In the capital, young people with megaphones, painted posters and slogans descended from Praça José Fontana to Martim Moniz: “What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now! “(in Portuguese:” What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want that? Now! “).

Mário Cruz / Lusa

In a phase of insufficient definition, compliance with the demonstration was noticeably lower than in previous years. “Although we don’t have large numbers on the streets, I think we are sending a stronger political message. People wanted to do more again, ”says Bianca.

In total there were 18 Portuguese places where young people organized to take part in the climate strike, from Pico to Caldas da Rainha. Students will “return to battle” on April 22nd, Earth Day. In the words of Bianca Castro: “This is just the beginning”.