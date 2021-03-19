World

The tallest pine in Portugal is in Tibães | report

5 hours ago
vbn

The totem of the green computer towers seems sluggish and devoid of energy and is inhabited by mosses and ferns that settle between the components and are gradually swallowed up by the forest. The in-situ chameleon installation by the artist Nicolás Lamas leaves us with interpretations with infinite ramifications, combining and connecting elements of nature with technoarchaeologists, who make us think about how we inevitably connect or even depend on nature, as well as about the Progress and knowledge of technology.

Related Posts

World

Gil Vicente wins Nacional and leaves the relegation zone National Football

2 mins ago
vbn
World

The journeys that feed us Chronicle

1 hour ago
vbn
World

Mislav Orsic, the anonymous “globetrotter”, the Mourinho | slaughtered football

2 hours ago
vbn
World

Covid-19: While Portugal is suspicious, European countries tighten restrictions to catch the “third wave” coronavirus

3 hours ago
vbn