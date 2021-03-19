The tallest pine in Portugal is in Tibães | report

The totem of the green computer towers seems sluggish and devoid of energy and is inhabited by mosses and ferns that settle between the components and are gradually swallowed up by the forest. The in-situ chameleon installation by the artist Nicolás Lamas leaves us with interpretations with infinite ramifications, combining and connecting elements of nature with technoarchaeologists, who make us think about how we inevitably connect or even depend on nature, as well as about the Progress and knowledge of technology.