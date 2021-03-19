The ill-told story of selling dams through IT | opinion

During a hearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Security on February 10, Minister Ana Paula Godinho was confronted by MPs with the difficulties faced by fathers and mothers in teleworking, at a time when nearly three years had passed. Weeks since schools closed. The minister was not available to support these families. He admitted that there were difficulties but reminded that the situation was “difficult for everyone”. And he added, “The difficulty is real, but we all experience situations of immense demand.”