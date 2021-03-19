Security forces reportedly have a human rights officer to control discrimination, Interior Ministry

All security forces – the Republican National Guard (GNR), the Public Security Police (PSP) and the Aliens and Borders Service (SEF) – will have a human rights officer to oversee the plan to prevent discrimination demonstrations in the armed forces and security services that set up by the General Inspectorate for Internal Administration (IGAI) and presented this Friday by the Minister for Internal Administration (MAI).

The aim is for this officer to have different functions for each of the security forces and to close the gap with the IGAI, the police force that was created to monitor human rights in the police force. This officer will respond to one of the objectives of the plan, namely the implementation of measures to detect and monitor situations in which elements of the service and security forces in the performance of their duties manifest the first signs of attitudes or behavior “that differ from the Distance “defense of human rights”.

In addition, the plan includes the definition of evaluation criteria in the selection of candidates who “disregard attitudes, behaviors, traits or personality traits” that are contrary to the defense of human rights. It is also intended to apply these criteria during the training and function phases. The plan states that candidates with little empathy will be rejected, take a radical and intolerant stance, with recalcitrant aggressions that cannot tolerate frustration, are impulsive and uncontrolled – “because they will hardly accept respect for legality and everything. Likewise, with an understanding of the other’s situation as if it were their own, using violence to the strictest extent and always weighing the interests and assets involved, ”they explain.

The way in which he identifies these traits “are questions to be sought for an answer”, especially among those who conduct psychological tests and assessment tests, the document says.

One of the measures will be the active recruitment of a wider variety of candidates, based on gender and ethno-racial origin, in privileged places and contexts for this purpose. In fact, the IGAI would like each of the security guards to establish a “prior definition of the objective that is to be achieved in terms of the rate of feminization” prior to the opening of competitions.

In the presentation of the plan, Judge Anabela Cabral Fernandes, head of the IGAI, who announced the initiative to develop the plan last year, reiterated a “relentless fight” against all forms of discrimination by security agents who are forced to do so Guarantor for social peace, he emphasized.

As I have already announced, there will also be better monitoring and control of the interventions of security forces in social networks.

The IGAI does not recognize that this plan is a response to the various Council of Europe reports pointing to the incidence of police violence against citizens, particularly people of African descent and immigrants, in Portugal. In its last report in November, the Council of Europe’s Anti-Torture Committee (CPT) focused on the issue of ill-treatment by security forces, stating that “Not enough has been done to recognize and address the real and ongoing problem of ill-treatment the security forces in Portugal. “Incidentally, this is a concern that has been mentioned in previous reports.