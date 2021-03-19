Pulmonologists against penalty for rejecting the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

The Portuguese Society of Pulmonology (SPP) said Friday it was absolutely against any “coercion and extortion” against those who oppose the AstraZeneca vaccine on suspicion that led to the vaccination’s suspension.

For SPP, the suspension of the administration of this vaccine was a hasty decision by some states, particularly Portugal, and the public’s doubts need to be understood after a process that raised safety issues “prompted by the competent authorities who now intend to do so To force the citizens ”.

The scientific society defended public awareness of the importance of the vaccination campaign, stating in a statement that it was “concerned” about vaccines being disrupted due to the coagulation disorder situation in people previously vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

“In fact, the European Regulatory Organization (EMA), which is responsible for the approval of vaccines in Europe, has never issued guidelines on this,” defended the SPP, adding that the World Health Organization has always maintained the opinion that there is insufficient information “On the association of blood clotting changes with the administration of these vaccines.

“In a process that is scrutinized and heavily administered with vaccines, dubious situations naturally arise that must be assessed and sensibly addressed by the decision-making bodies of the organs,” the SPP wrote in the document.

The SPP endorses the concept put forward by the Task Force that “the principle of the vaccination process is not to choose the vaccine, as the approved vaccines are equally good and safe”, but does not agree with penalties under this process.

“The people to be vaccinated in this first phase are those who are at greatest risk of becoming infected, developing a serious illness and having a greater association with mortality, which makes this decision even more serious and inaccurate “confirmed the company in a statement released today.