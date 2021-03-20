Paul McCartney publishes children’s book on the green submarine | Paul McCartney

Musician Paul McCartney, author of the famous Beatles song Yellow Submarine with John Lennon, announced that he will publish his second children’s book, a story about a magical green submarine, in September.

Grandude’s Green Submarine, a volume illustrated by Kathryn Durst, is the sequel to Hey Grandude! reached bookstores in November 2019.

“I’m very happy with the way Hey Grandude! It was received because it was a very personal story for me, ”the ex-Beatle, 78, said in a statement.

“I love that it has become a book read to grandchildren before bed all over the world. I’ve always said that if people like the first book and have an appetite for more, I would write new adventures, ”added the musician.

The story is described by the publisher as “full of action”, the product of a “wild fantasy” and promises “fun for the whole family”.

McCartney’s first children’s book was “a global sensation,” said Francesca Dow, executive director of Penguin Random House Children’s in the UK.

“We all fell in love with Paul and Kathryn’s new character, Nandude. At a time when grandparents are getting more praise than ever before, Grandude’s green sub gives us the heroes we all need, ”added Dow.

The illustrator also agreed that “this is the book everyone needs right now when they’re stuck at home and want to travel to new and exciting places”.