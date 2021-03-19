Lula, Moro and Comandita | opinion

Only after the final verdict on their conviction or acquittal can we have an opinion and conviction about the possible criminal act of public figures? And if someone is acquitted because the criminal process was mandated, do we have to convince ourselves that they did not commit the crime? Is the presumption of innocence a procedural and behavioral problem for the authorities or does it oblige each of us, ordinary mortals, not to have an opinion on criminal cases while they are pending and not to express them publicly when we have them? To what extent can defending a good name and showing consideration for people prevent free discussion and opinion about their behavior, especially when questions of public interest are at stake?