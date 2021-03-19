Letters to the director’s opinion

Planes or trains?

It was necessary to achieve a pandemic for António Costa to forget this nightmare or the history of Montijo airport: stopped planes, shortage of passengers, TAP bankrupt, layoffs of pilots and workers, lower wages, nationalization as a state to order paying for the losses, etc … And isn’t it the case that the idea of ​​a new airport in Montijo has become your constant concern again? Just spending 50 years on studies was enough to build another airport.

Not only look at this torture, but also an enemy of nature’s means of transport: you have to wait 6 hours, almost a day of work, to make a trip back and forth by plane. It is an offense against the present world in which we live. Speed ​​and speed are one of the characteristics of today’s world.

Governments spent the time after April 25 demolishing the railroad lines necessary to displace the population. With the voice of Rui Tavares, concerns about the preference of trains have now surfaced. The transport of the future. He calls that thinking big and the future. Unfortunately, the government is only thinking of building for the past, not the future. A monorail line in the Algarve is one of the greatest railroad disgraces.

Artur Gonçalves, Sintra

Buckingham’s “Secrets”

Nothing moves me against monarchies as long as in the Europe that we are, its members are role models for others in the world, are based on principles, values ​​and that their actions are an example recognized by their subjects. On the contrary, nothing worse if there is a suspicion of treatment where some may be better protected than others. Harry and Meghan’s “escape” from their British royal family condenses ghosts, hidden “secrets” that also point to an unclear past and arouse doubts. Why did Meghan live in Buckingham – as Oprah said – deprived of her documentation? Why did they deny their son protection and title just because he was born with darker skin? Why were they unprotected? What could that mean in terms of vulnerability? Who told you and whose identity are you so afraid to reveal? Meghan admitted to having committed suicide and, apparently, Diana too. Is there something behind the disaster that killed you? Why did Harry see his mother’s “movie” in his wife? The family laconically replied that they are dealing with affairs between them, but if at least things so strange show signs of surrounding them, it seems that there is only one thing left for Boris Johnson’s administration: to investigate allow.

Eduardo Fidalgo, Linda-a-Velha

The AstraZeneca vaccine and statistics

I’ve heard and read that the odds of having taken the AstraZeneca vaccine and having a problem with a blood clot are slim, to a few commas, very few. But be careful with the words: if there is no cause and effect relationship, it makes no sense in the present context to do calculations for a statistical association or to say “vaccine and blood clot”. Thrombosis and clot problems exist in the unvaccinated population.

Compare the proportions between these two groups by using a statistical test on the differences in proportions. This is a contribution that statistics can make. If the proportion in the 17 million vaccine group is higher (and significantly higher, by the way), there is evidence of a possible cause. Starting with an “e” in the phrase “AstraZeneca vaccine and a problem with a blood clot” starts at the end.

José Frias, Lisbon

There was no need

There was no need to invoke the overseas war (PÚBLICO, 14 de Março) (with obscene and terrible photos). To uncover the ghosts of colonial war that haunt both whites and blacks and which are reminiscent of Salazar’s speech when he took a step forward: “For Angola, swift and in force”. There was no need for the PUBLIC to give such importance to a photo of Portuguese soldiers watching a black man burn. The picture is shocking mr. Director and therefore it is unacceptable for the PUBLIC to highlight this photo. Because there are also pictures in which white men, women and children serve as torches. Likewise, shortly after the independence of the colonies, there are photos of the fratricidal struggle between rival political factions in which people begged for them by putting tires around their necks and bodies in order to later water them with gasoline. Yes sir. Director and mr. Historian Manuel Loff, 60 years later it remains difficult to speak of violence in the colonial war. As after the independence of the former Portuguese colonies it is still difficult to talk about the fratricidal war that caused so much death.

António Cândido Miguéis, Vila Real