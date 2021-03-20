World

Gil Vicente wins Nacional and leaves the relegation zone National Football

5 hours ago
Gil Vicente won 2-0 in the opening match of the 24th round of the Portuguese Premier League at his home stadium Nacional this Friday when he moved away from the relegation zones.

Pedro Marques in the 55th minute and Samuel Lino in the 71st minute scored the goals of the Barcelenses, who for the first time this season scored two victories in a row in the championship and climbed to 11th place with 25 points.

Nacional, who suffered their sixth consecutive defeat, fell to 15th place with 21 points, just one above the relegation zone.

