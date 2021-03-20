Friday on TV: Cafe’s art, the fall of a cyclist and the return to Amália’s house | Stay at home

MOVIE THEATER

Money monster

Hollywood, 12:20 p.m.

Lee Gates stars on a television show about financial investing. Kyle Budwell is an investor who follows his advice and ends up losing all of the money in stocks in a technology company. Desperate, he breaks into the studio, presents his story and threatens to blow up the building. Directed by Jodie Foster, a thriller starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack O’Connell, Dominic West and Caitriona Balfe.

Or swim or sink

RTP2, 22h49

Form a synchronized swimming team. This is the solution that a group of men, each facing their own midlife crisis, find to their problems. With Mathieu Amalric and Guillaume Canet at the helm of a cast that includes Philippe Katerine (in a role loaned to Caesar), Virginie Efira, Leila Bekhti and Marina Foïs, Gilles Lellouche’s film was one of the biggest hits of 2018 in France.

So so

RTP1, 00h43

In 2010, Sérgio Graciano won the first edition of Shortcutz Lisboa with the short film Assim Assim. It was then turned into a fictional film, which, after five people crossing on a terrace in Lisbon, assumes that “relationships are complicated because people think too much” and because “deep down, nobody believes in love anymore” .

EDUCATION

In the Casa d’Amália

RTP1, 22h54

Mariza, Jorge Fernando, Luís Guerreiro and Filipe Ferreira are the guests of the premiere of the second season of the program, which recaptures the spirit of the meetings that Amália promoted in her home. The green door in Rua de São Bento 193 then opens for conversations, stories and music with José Gonçalez as the driver. “We will always have space for some honors, to look at the history of Fado and to include its youngest protagonists in the program, but never forget the new generations,” assures the host. António Zambujo, Cuca Roseta, Marco Paulo, António Chainho and Anabela are among the guaranteed appearances in the next episodes.

DOCUMENTARY

During the end

TVCine Edition, 10pm

The director João Trabulo accompanies the sculptor Rui Chafes in his activities, from the idealization to the conception of the works, and shows the individual beyond the artist. At the same time he reports on the decisive influence of the years in which he lived in Germany, where he was inspired by classical culture and German romanticism, mixing them with his Portuguese roots in a universe of nostalgia that marked his way would come to conceptualize all of his work, internationally recognized. At the end, a cycle begins around the idea of ​​Portugal, which is continued on the following Fridays with Fantasia Lusitana by João Canijo and O Lar by António Borges Correia.

Big lies

Odyssey, 10:30 p.m.

The third and final episode of the documentary series is dedicated to one of the medalists and also the most controversial cyclist of all time. 2013: Lance Armstrong, the legend, revolves around the moment when the American athlete, who until then was considered a hero, publicly confessed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he had used doping and other techniques to compete Gaining advantage, including seven times he won the Tour de France – after more than a decade of denying the allegations and suspicions.

CHILD

Simon

Panda, 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

The father is strange and like the father are the two episodes chosen for Father’s Day accompanied by Simão, the curious rabbit who is always learning new things with family and friends. A Porquinha Peppa also joins the celebration, with an episode in which she and her brother George invest to offer Papa Porquinho the best day ever (at 9:00 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.).

Sydney & Max

Disney Channel, 8:55 p.m.

Until midnight, the channel is occupied by a Father’s Day-motivated marathon to the rhythm of the series, which encourages a funny (un) meeting of expectations, challenges and knowledge (and also some nonsense) of three generations, represented by a teenager. Father and grandmother.