FC Porto will face Chelsea International Football in the Champions quarter-finals

FC Porto will play the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League at home against Chelsea on April 6 or 7. This was the result of the draw on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. It’s a reunion with an old friend of European walks.

Hamit Altintop, former Turkish international and first guest at the ceremony, described FC Porto as the big sensation of the quarter-finals after eliminating Juventus in a game he played in inferior numbers for a very long time.

Now it is Chelsea to separate the “dragons” from the next phase of the competition, which has also been defined. If the Portuguese champions manage to overtake the Londoners, they will be able to assert themselves in the semifinals against the winner of the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.