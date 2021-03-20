World

FC Porto will face Chelsea International Football in the Champions quarter-finals

16 hours ago
vbn

FC Porto will play the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League at home against Chelsea on April 6 or 7. This was the result of the draw on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. It’s a reunion with an old friend of European walks.

Hamit Altintop, former Turkish international and first guest at the ceremony, described FC Porto as the big sensation of the quarter-finals after eliminating Juventus in a game he played in inferior numbers for a very long time.

Now it is Chelsea to separate the “dragons” from the next phase of the competition, which has also been defined. If the Portuguese champions manage to overtake the Londoners, they will be able to assert themselves in the semifinals against the winner of the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Related Posts

World

Die well | Opinion | PUBLICITY

6 mins ago
vbn
World

The EU vaccination against Brexit takes too long opinion

1 hour ago
vbn
World

Portugal at the top: from “startups” to unicorns | opinion

2 hours ago
vbn
World

The statements of the ANA President that border on the violation Opinion

3 hours ago
vbn