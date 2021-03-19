Covid-19: While Portugal is suspicious, European countries tighten restrictions to catch the “third wave” coronavirus

While Portugal is gradually making progress on the lack of definition, several European countries are considering or have already announced tightening restrictions in a Europe that has lived with the Covid-19 for several years.

In France, detention will be back by midnight for 21 million people, with restrictions for 16 parts of the country. The French Prime Minister guarantees that the measures of the recent detention will not be as harsh as those that were in place last November. Citing France24, Jean Castex left the warning that a possible “third wave” of the virus is increasingly possible. “The situation looks more and more like a third wave [de covid-19]”Said the Prime Minister at a press conference.

Restrictions remain in Germany and there is no room for mismatch until Easter. This Friday, the German Health Minister Jens Spahn stated that the decision was based on the epidemiological indicators collected over the past few weeks.

“The growing number of cases could mean that we cannot take steps to open it up in the coming weeks. On the contrary, we can even withdraw, ”warned the Minister of Health.

The city of Hamburg, the second largest in Germany, will be in custody again on Sunday after more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants were registered in one week. “I fear that the situation will continue to get worse. We are in a third strong wave, ”admitted Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher, quoted by Deutsche Welle.

Virus strains circulating in Germany that are more contagious than the original variant of SARS-CoV-2 are mainly responsible for the high number of recently registered infections.

In Hungary, Viktor Orban predicts that the week will be critical and decisive: the Prime Minister is concerned about the pressure on the health system. On Monday, the intensive care doctors themselves urged the federal government to tighten restrictions to alleviate the increase in hospital stays and more serious cases.

Italy has also been forced to tighten containment lines to control the progression of the pandemic. As of last Monday, half of the country’s regions – including the cities of Rome, Milan and Venice – have been subject to restrictions that will last until April 6.

This scenario is repeated in Poland. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced the closure of shops, hotels and other rooms from Sunday. Going in the opposite direction is Greece, which is preparing to start lifting restrictions next week, even if large numbers of patients have been admitted to hospitals. For the time being, the hairdressers and archaeological sites will reopen from Monday.

Negative forecasts for air travel

European airlines prepare for a second lost summer hoping to resume travel frustrated with problems distributing vaccines for Covid-19.

Airline shares fell on Friday after new restrictions were announced in France and Italy, according to Reuters.

These new measures will have an impact on the months in which the losses recorded in the past few months will be recovered. The airlines have run into billions in debts, which also affects their survivability with the capital injection.

The head of IATA, the association that represents airlines around the world, does not hide the difficulties the sector is going through. Speaking to the news agency Alexandre de Juniac admits that “there is a risk that the number of bankruptcies will rise by the end of the year”.