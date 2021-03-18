The pressure for an opinion certificate

The Digital Green Certificate, announced this Wednesday by the European Commission and slated to take effect next summer, is the son of several burdens. There is strong economic pressures that are compounded by the effects of the containment cycles. Business is done all year round, bankruptcies multiply and the economy collapses. dramatic social pressures with increasing unemployment, increasing poverty, increasing despair in the face of insufficient resources and the powerlessness to help everyone; fierce political pressure, led by the various unilateral announcements by European countries to draft a free transit document to open borders, stimulate the economy and restore social stability.

There is no criticism of this assessment. The pressures are an expression of interest, and if it is broad and leads to a greater good, then they are legitimate too. The Commission’s response to this pressure is therefore not necessarily objectionable and may even be worthwhile if it satisfactorily addresses common needs and widespread expectations. I therefore disagree with alarming complaints about an imminent risk to free movement, discrimination between citizens and invasion of their privacy. The Commission has taken care not to make traffic in the European Union dependent on possession of the certificate, provided it continues to travel within the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. It not only recognizes the vaccination as a free ticket, but also the proven recovery of Covid-19 and the negative test, whereby the certificate is also issued free of charge. and it collects the minimum of necessary information, as it provides for suppressing the certificate with the future declaration of the end of the pandemic.

A socially responsible assessment of the Green Digital Certificate therefore requires a common consideration of these aspects, namely the fact that we all need different vaccines when we travel to certain countries with endemic diseases to which we have no identifiable resistance. Vaccination and travel identification data are then mandatory and never pose a relevant problem. It is up to everyone to decide whether to travel or not. What is specific now is that it has been an area without borders since Schengen and that we are going through a pandemic. Regarding the first aspect, the certificate mitigates the measures currently in force, so it is positive. With regard to the second, a proportionality of the proposed measures is necessary in view of the proven risks, which for the time being also seem to be guaranteed …

Despite my calm acceptance of the certificate, I do not consider it uncritical. From an epidemiological point of view, the duration of immunity of vaccines and their non-communicability from the disease have yet to be determined. Same goes for those derived from Covid and there are many cases of reinfection. The Commission responded with great flexibility to its ability to integrate any scientific knowledge that it might have generated. However, it is now important to put pressure on to make sure it is done in an appropriate and timely manner.

From an ethical-legal point of view, besides limiting their use for the purpose they serve and strictly restricting their registration, the issue of data protection of personal data must continue to be a priority as it is not permissible to generalize. At the same time, the issue of discrimination needs to be scrutinized beyond the most obvious allegation that some of them face discrimination if the vaccine is not available to everyone. The commission warned of the main criticisms raised in consolidating the idea of ​​the certificate: after all, those who have not yet had the privilege to be vaccinated, or those who cannot for medical reasons, can circulate with a test negative .

The latent discrimination is that the vaccination is free and the tests are paid for by the traveler, which inexorably discriminates against those who did not have access to the vaccine and thus are punished three times: they do not benefit from the immunization of the vaccine, they need an unpleasant one Doing a test that sometimes has an impact on the person’s wellbeing, yet paying a heavy price for the tests required, which is a severe limitation. Between us the Azores and Madeira for many months, which only allow entry into the region with negative tests financed by the governments themselves. Who is funding the tests now so that there is no real discrimination? The pressure on equality for European citizens must continue.