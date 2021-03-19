The Azores are taking a step back: Schools in São Miguel will be closed from Monday Coronavirus

During the critical phase of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Azores found themselves in an anti-cyclical with the country: on the continent, the pandemic was uncontrolled and the situation was dramatic, while in the Azores archipelago the number of cases decreased and life was normal was gradually resumed.

Now the Azores remain counter-cyclical with the continent – but the roles have been reversed. At a time when the lack of definition is the issue for the coming weeks domestically, new restrictions were announced this Thursday in the Azores archipelago. Including the closure of all schools and the introduction of virtual education on the island of São Miguel, the most populous in the Azores.

“It was decided that all educational institutions on the island of São Miguel will receive distance learning next week,” said the regional health minister Clélio Meneses, explaining the epidemiological situation in the region at the weekly conference and justifying the decision with four reasons.

The first is the spread of the English tribe in the archipelago. Of the 114 cases in São Miguel, 96 are of the new variety, which, according to Clélio Meneses, has “a high degree of transferability in the younger bands”. Then there are a “very significant” number of students who live in communities where the risk of spreading is very low but who study in communities where the contagion is high.

The third justification was the Easter break approach, which implies that in practice schools only close for one week. The measures will be reassessed after Easter. The last reason is related to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the region.

“It is necessary to have the idea that we left the Azores without hospital stays in the last week. We currently have seven admissions to Divino Espírito Santo Hospital [em Ponta Delgada, São Miguel]. That said, we have clear and obvious warning signs that need to be taken into account. “

Controlled situation but concern in São Miguel

Fifteen days ago, the Azores had 79 active cases in the archipelago, 67 in São Miguel, nine in Pico and three in Terceira. Previously, on February 26th, there were 56 positive cases, 47 of which were in São Miguel.

There are currently 115 positive cases in the region: 114 in São Miguel and another in Terceira. A continued increase in the number of cases, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is out of control, said Gustavo Tato Borges, coordinator of the archipelago pandemic combat commission. For this, the average of the daily cases was given: over the last 14 days the average was 9.1, a number that is below the average of 11 cases per day recorded in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

If the archipelago was in a counter cycle with the land at the beginning of the year, situations were reversed internally as well. Almost all communities in the Azores are at very low risk of contagion, including that of Ribeira Grande, which was the only one to have the pandemic uncontrolled for months, and which even led to the imposition of a sanitary cord in the Rabo community de Peixe.

Having overcome the situation of this fishing village, São Miguel now has a low risk community, Povoação, a medium risk community, Ponta Delgada, and one high risk, that of Lagoa. The pandemic control measures are applied by the municipality and differ according to the degree of risk, assessed in the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

For example, in Ponta Delgada (which has 51 cases recorded) bars and restaurants close at 8 p.m., there is a restriction on gathering on the public street for up to six people, visits to retirement homes are prohibited and the presence of the public At events, sporting and cultural events are suspended – as already announced in connection with the Santa Clara – Tondela game.

In Lagoa, the community with 22 infected people, the bars and cafes close at 3 p.m. (from there they can be operated to take away) and the curfew applies during the week from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the end of the Week. In Lagoa, all shops close at 8 p.m. and the gyms and swimming pools are closed. “We have an epicenter, a focus and our concern in the Azores, as is the case in São Miguel,” said Tato Borges.

Since the pandemic began, 4,040 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the archipelago and 29 people have died from infection with the new coronavirus.