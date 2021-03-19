Scientists have created “imitations” of the beginning of a human embryo. Biomedicine

This Wednesday, the journal Nature publishes the results of two projects that have succeeded in creating three-dimensional structures similar to those found in human blastocysts in the laboratory (beginning of the formation of an embryo). In fact, they’re not even called blastocysts, just blastids. Both of these are structures (created from induced pluripotent cells) that may be of fundamental importance in clarifying the earliest stages of human development, but, as the scientists on the two teams guarantee, have no chance of becoming Formation of an embryo to develop.