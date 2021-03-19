World

Scientists have created “imitations” of the beginning of a human embryo. Biomedicine

23 hours ago
vbn

This Wednesday, the journal Nature publishes the results of two projects that have succeeded in creating three-dimensional structures similar to those found in human blastocysts in the laboratory (beginning of the formation of an embryo). In fact, they’re not even called blastocysts, just blastids. Both of these are structures (created from induced pluripotent cells) that may be of fundamental importance in clarifying the earliest stages of human development, but, as the scientists on the two teams guarantee, have no chance of becoming Formation of an embryo to develop.

Related Posts

World

Italy calls for reflection football after saying goodbye to the champions

58 mins ago
vbn
World

PSD and BE are dissatisfied with Costa’s explanations about EDP dams EDV

2 hours ago
vbn
World

Letters to the director’s opinion

3 hours ago
vbn
World

The demonization of the left and socialism spawns monsters of opinion

4 hours ago
vbn