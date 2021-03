Follow the topic



Henrique Gouveia e Melo defends the purchase of all vaccines, provided they have “quality and guarantees from credible regulatory authorities”. In an interview with the Lusa agency, he admits the possibility of a new extension between doses and says that the rapid vaccination centers will become a reality from April when there are “vaccines with which they can work”.

March 18, 2021, 7:50 am