Covid19. Portugal registers 485 new cases and 21 coronavirus deaths

This Wednesday, Portugal registered another 485 cases of Covid-19 (disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus) and 21 deaths, according to the daily update bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

In total, the country has recorded 15,268 deaths and 816,055 positive cases since March last year.

Also, according to the same bulletin, 580 more were recovered. Overall, the number of active cases of the disease stands at 34,713 – the number reached after subtracting the total number of deaths and recovery from the total number of cases.

828 people are hospitalized in Portuguese hospitals, 28 fewer than the day before. There are 187 patients in the intensive care units, 18 fewer than the day before.