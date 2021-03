I have this thesis: André Ventura and the Chega fighters say enough barbarism not to invent barbarism that they do not say. It’s important that the media and commentators don’t turn into Pavlov’s pups, who begin to salivate in outrage as soon as Ventura rings the doorbell before he even opens the door. I’m not saying this to protect Chega – on the contrary. I am saying this to prevent unnecessary radicalization and to stop fueling the fire of perpetual victimization where Chega gets his fuel.

