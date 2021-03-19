Celina da Piedade starts a concert on CD that changed the turn of the pandemic song

It was one of the concerts that broke the silence caused by the pandemic in August 2020. Six months later, Celina da Piedades fourth (successor to De Casa, 2012; O Cante das Ervas, 2014; Sol, 2016) now has the form of a recording and the first that she recorded live, taking into account the hygiene measures prescribed by Covid – 19 Studio in the Casinha Studio by Xutos & Pontapés. With a lively repertoire and an enthusiastic performance, the exchange turns to the pandemic.

“I had promised myself that it would not go by until 2020, that I would make a new album,” Celina da Piedade told PÚBLICO. “Besides the pandemic starting, we all got home and I started thinking about how I would do it. In [grupo que ela integra junto com João Gil, Tim, Vitorino, Paulo Ribeiro, Sebastião Santos, Jorge Serafim e Vicente Palma, que entrou a substituir o pai, Jorge Palma, no segundo disco]We talked about how we could open windows at a time when everything was closed. Tim then had the idea to create Live A Casinha: the website, the platform was launched and everything was set up in the summer. “

“Quote from my route”

He opened with Tais Tais: “We did three concerts in smaller groups (because there were a limited number of people who could be in the studio) and Tim asked me to do a concert of mine. I came home to think about it, I challenged the musicians who are playing with me and they immediately lined up. I felt a little responsible for challenging her to leave the house at such a time, but luckily everything went well. “

Filmed and multitracked, the opportunity to give a disc was broadcast. And it did. “It went very well for us, we rehearsed a lot and the result was what I was waiting for. It was a privilege to have such an opportunity in mid-2020 and to be able to take advantage of it. “With Celina da Piedade (voice, accordion and production), Filipa Ribeiro (voice, glockenspiel, percussions), Nilson Dourado (guitar), Sebastião Santos (drums), Sofia Neide (double bass) and a special guest, Ana Santos (violin and ) Viola).

Most of the themes (11 in total plus a bonus on the CD) are based on traditional Alentejo songs: “I really wanted to release an album with most of the themes from the Alentejo songbook. I’ve always turned to the repertoire of the south, but now I wanted to show my relationship with Alentejo music more fully, which in fact has a lot to do with the repertoire I’ve been doing over the last few years in concert. There were eight songs that hadn’t been edited yet, three of them newer ones: Coradinha, which we never played live and had purposely arranged for the concert; The water snakes that I’ve played with Ana [Santos, que lhe juntou o instrumental Tricot] and it was done during the pandemic; and the waltz mortar. The others were topics that I had already addressed in my concerts but had not yet taken up: the fashionable skirts, the swallow, the reaper, the Carolina skirt and the orange of China. “

The themes Rebola a bola and Calimero and pêra verde had already been included on Celina’s first album, while Saia da Carolina came from the Uxu Kalhus repertoire, a group she co-founded and integrated between 2000 and 2010. Limoeiro was included on Celina’s suggestion on the first Tais Tais album (2015): “I wanted to make a kind of quote about my trip and thank these musicians who I played with and who taught me a lot,” he says “Rebola, the ball wasn’t aligned. But in the studio there is always someone (usually Tim) who acts as a go-between between the watching audience and the band. And at the end he asks,” What do you want to hear? “And someone answered : “Roll the ball!” We burst out laughing and said, “We didn’t rehearse this, but it’s okay, we played it.” And it was super fun. I had this topic on my first album, De Casa, recorded with Gaiteiros de Lisboa. But I changed the arrangement for the concerts because it was very specific. It was an opportunity to record it that way. “

RITA CARMO has now edited the album cover

Happy childhood inheritance

There is another quote from her journey at this concert: a photo of her with an accordion, taken at the age of 6 (in fact, she started playing it at the age of 3). The portrait was supposed to be hung on the wall, but one of the musicians (“I think it was Sebastião”) said the frame looked good, it was in front of the kick drum. And so it was in the concert and on the cover in the foreground, only with the battery behind it. “I love this portrait. I was a very happy kid and music was always there, it was a very strong thing in my life. That shaped me a lot and sometimes I think that all the love and passion that I felt for music as a child gave me the basis to later live a life in music with the stubbornness that distinguishes me. “Something that has shaped his character to this day:“ As an adult, it never crossed my mind to give up what I was doing. I can change the way I see things, but it will never be for me to give up, to be music, to give up, to play. “

During the detention that caught her in the middle of the stage, Celina did not stand still. “We are all being tested in one way or another. I am very reactive, I am not one to think about. I left CCB where we had just opened the Assim Devera Eu Ser show (with Sara Vidal and Catarina Moura) to close home. We rehearsed angrily (I had never played, it was the first time) to do nine shows, but we only did one. At home I started thinking about alternatives and that got me very excited. I continued to give online classes and create video content for the students. “

And that eventually led her to put together a video clip of several home videos on the subject of Coradinha. “This arose out of the hassle of being home: I took on the challenge of sending videos of myself singing and making gestures to work on the subject with the youngest children. And it was amazing because I received 70+ videos! For months to get video from anywhere. From people who didn’t know me from anywhere, from home users, from a folk ranch … It was a matter of tears! “