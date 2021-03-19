Altri seeks Manso Neto for renewable energy | energy

Altri, owned by businessman Paulo Fernandes, wants to grow in the renewable energy sector and has handed over management of this area of ​​activity to former IT manager João Manso Neto.

In a statement released on Thursday, the industrial group in the pulp and paper sector revealed that João Manso Neto has been “elected administrator of its wholly owned subsidiary Greenvolt – Energias Renováveis, SA (“ Greenvolt ”), a company formerly known as Bioeléctrica Foz, SA ”.

Manso Neto, who left EDP late last year following the lawsuit over the controversial CMEC contracts in which he is one of the defendants, will now spearhead Greenvolt’s “ambitious national and international expansion project”.

The company, which changed its name this month, “materializes Altri’s presence in the renewable energy sector”. At EDP, Manso Neto was President of EDP Renováveis ​​for many years.

According to the statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM), the company currently operates five plants producing thermoelectric energy from forest biomass with an installed capacity of approximately 97 megawatts (MW), which will allow Altri to consolidate its integration strategy between the biomass and forest-producing sector the generation of energy from these renewable resources ”.

However, it has an “ambitious national and international expansion project” and intends to “under the direction of Dr. João Manso Neto and with the deep know-how and know-how that will contribute to the business, to consolidate its leadership position at the national level.

But not only. Greenvolt also wants to “assert itself as an international reference player in the market for renewable energies”. If biomass “will continue to be the core business of society”, “innovative solar and wind energy models” are also planned.

In the declaration by João Manso Neto, Altri emphasizes the “professional path with over 30 years of relevant leadership experience and global management of complex companies, especially in connection with the energy sector”.

On Wednesday, the Expresso newspaper reported that the manager had torn up the non-compete agreement signed with EDV, which would bring him € 560,000 per year through 2023, in order to return to the energy sector in the service of Altri.

The company also revealed in the statement on Thursday that a consultancy agreement has been signed between Greenvolt and Lazard Asesores Financieros and Lazard Frères Banque and the law firm Vieira de Almeida & Associados has been hired to “consider the possibility of an operation” culminating in the entry of Greenvolt on the Portuguese stock exchange.