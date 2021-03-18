Zoo chimpanzees in the Czech Republic swarm by Zoom | Animals

People may be fed up with video calls, anniversaries celebrated via Zoom, and streaming concerts, but chimpanzees from two Czech zoos are enjoying the new live online connection.

To compensate for the lack of interaction with visitors, chimpanzees from Safari Park Dvur Kralove and a zoo in Brno 150 kilometers away can now go about their daily lives as the attractions were closed in December 2020 due to restrictions related to Covid-19 others on giants watch screens.

There aren’t any incidents where the mute button is needed because the sound is off, but there’s already a lot of interest in what the distant cousins ​​have been doing since the project started last week.

“First they approached the screen with defensive or threatening gestures, there was interaction,” said Gabriela Linhartova, a zookeeper in Dvur Kralove, 135 kilometers east of Prague.

“Since then there has been a switch to ‘I’m in the cinema’ or ‘I’m watching television’. When they see tense situations, like us, they get up off the couch when we watch a live sporting event. “

Chimpanzees also adopted other human behaviors, such as grabbing treats like nuts to chew while watching the action.

The video conferencing, which is also broadcast on the park’s website, takes place daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., until the end of March the guards assess whether to proceed.