The University of Évora is developing molecules to treat various types of lymphoma cancers

A research team led by Anthony Burke of the University of Évora has developed a number of small new molecules that can be used to treat a variety of cancers, including lymphoma.

A statement from the University of Évora this Wednesday stated that the researchers “have developed a number of small new molecules that show potential for treating various cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)”.

“The development of these molecules with the potential to treat cancer and some lymphomas has been patented at European level,” said the university.

Anthony Burke, professor in the chemistry department at the University of Évora, where he lectured, said that “treating diffuse large B-cell lymphoma,” which is “the most common type of lymphoma,” is “very important is a goal because it affects many people ”.

The molecules developed “also show potential for the treatment of this type of lymphoma,” a malignant tumor of the lymphatic system in which the tumor cells are large B lymphocytes that diffuse and infiltrate the ganglion, the communication explains .

The results were obtained by Anthony Burke and Carolina Marques, researchers of the Molecular Synthesis Group at the University of Évora, one of the 11 groups that are part of the Associated Laboratory of Green Chemistry (LAQV-Requimte), in collaboration with international researchers from Research Centers Switzerland and Spain.

Anthony Burke revealed that the new molecules “were synthesized using sustainable chemical methods with metallic catalysts”.

Chemical research is “absolutely fundamental” to the detection and treatment of cancer, a disease that is the second leading cause of death in the world and that still has a high morbidity rate, the researcher noted, noting that “the three cancers are more difficult to treat are treat “are” lung, intestinal and lymphomas “.

In addition, “these molecules also show activity in the area of ​​Alzheimer’s disease, primarily by inhibiting an enzyme that is important for the progression of the disease called butyrylcholinesterase,” he pointed out, pointing out that the group published this study last year Bioorganic Chemistry magazine, also in collaboration with groups from Spain, Italy and Germany.

Researchers at the University of Évora are now identifying “the molecular targets of these molecules in order to improve their structural properties and thereby increase their pharmacological potency” in order to “advance preclinical studies and be able to evaluate its potency in vivo in the near future and to determine its general behavior in the animal’s organism, ”said Anthony Burke.

The team of scientists, led by Anthony Burke, has already successfully produced a new inhibitor of the cholinesterase enzyme, which is essential for communication between neurons in Alzheimer’s patients.