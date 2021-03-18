The anachronism of the LA monarchy | opinion

It’s easy to disqualify the interview that Meghan and Harry, Dukes of Sussex, gave Oprah last week as an exhibition of personal life, mere family quarrels, or revenge that didn’t even serve in the cold. I do not agree with this opinion. I think the interview normalized mental health problems in ways that few tools could. A topic that is still so taboo and needs to be passed on to public debate without stigmatization. Especially in the post-pandemic period when many diseases are exposed due to isolation, economic insecurity and impoverishment. It was a service that would be worth the interview in and of itself. In addition to exposing and condemning the causes of the disease: Racism and declared sexism streamed through Meghan from the media and social networks. And the camouflaged racism of the royal family and courtiers.