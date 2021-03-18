Russia tried to manipulate the Americans ahead of the November elections in the United States

The Russian government has tried to influence the perception of American voters in favor of Donald Trump in the 2020 election campaign, concludes a report by the US intelligence services released on Tuesday. Investigators also found evidence of a disinformation campaign by Iran, but excluded China.

The Kremlin is accused of disseminating false information about Democratic candidate Joe Biden to discredit him on the eve of the November 3 elections and of spreading rumors to cast doubts among Americans about the security of the voting system.

“The Russian state and the agents serving the interests of the Kremlin have worked to influence public perception in the United States,” the report concludes.

In addition to operations that focused on public opinion, Russian agents also sought to influence personalities within Trump’s close circle in order to spread misinformation about his opponent. Nobody is identified in the report, but the New York Times says the information points to Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, who has published frequent corruption allegations against businessman Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic candidate at the time.

Moscow denied the allegations that it had no factual basis. “The findings of the report on Russia conducting influence operations in America are only confirmed by the confidence of the intelligence services in their own hypocrisy,” the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

US intelligence agencies also pointed to operations Iran carried out on Biden’s behalf. The Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on the regime after abandoning the nuclear deal. One example was the sending of false letters threatening democratic voters attributed to the far right group Proud Boys.

Investigators concluded “with great confidence” that China, a frequent target of cyber espionage charges in the US, has chosen not to attempt to influence the electoral process. “China seeks stability in relations with the United States and has not viewed any election results as favorable enough to risk retaliation if discovered,” the report said.

Despite the operations discovered, the secret services guarantee that the election results were in no way achieved. “We have no evidence that any foreign actor has attempted (…) to intervene by changing any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, voting, counting or dissemination of results,” the report concludes.