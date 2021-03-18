More fragile students and teachers opinion

1. The successive interruptions of traditional lessons and the intensive use of computers for remote advertising brought with them the real danger of dehumanizing him and further weakening the professional dignity of teachers. There is only one way to protect students and respect teachers: to have them as the sole facilitator of a process in which human interactions cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence. The misfortune that has touched us cannot be added to the misfortune of turning education into a specific technical problem that is partially solved by algorithms. The possibility that teachers and their parents are no longer the first actors in this process is not new. But it now has reason to be reinforced. It is most vigilant to judge and oppose the risk of digital dystopia ravaging education and turning schools into deposits managed by computer platforms.

2. In the first days of this month, speaking with the philosopher José Gil about the consequences of the pandemic, the Minister of Education said that in-person courses would be offered in host schools for around 17,000 students. But there wasn’t. These 17,000 students went to school to try distance learning because they had no way to do so at home. And a large part of them spent their time in a room with only one teacher because the network in schools did not allow it. It was a little better than nothing, but there was no face-to-face teaching. The minister either lied or, as is his tone, spoke without knowing what he was saying. In any event, the public has been given the misconception that the most disadvantaged people have been protected. He had been knowledgeable and would introduce a program in the country to restore learning for everyone, particularly that of about 80,000 with special educational needs and more than 350,000 supported by School Social Action.

Among so many possible initiatives, a national program for the summer holidays could already be put in place, with schools signaling students with greater difficulties who are invited to attend summer camps with a very playful component. parallel to curriculum reinforcement tutorial activities

School was already a place of inequality. Now it is a place of greater inequality and much fear that requires profound action to deal with the emotional trauma that has entered it. The education system should assess the impact of school closings and, on that basis, develop a plan to offset the losses suffered over the past two disastrous years. Among so many possible initiatives, a national program for the summer holidays could already be put in place, with schools signaling students with greater difficulties who are invited to attend summer camps with a very playful component. parallel to curriculum reinforcement tutorial activities. Hotel structures without tourists could be used and would certainly welcome the resulting financial support.

3. The competitions for the recruitment of external and internal teachers that have been running since March 11th will be ended. A new interpretation of the application of the so-called braking standard, which was triggered by an almost one-year court decision, but surprisingly welcomed by the ministry a day before the start of the respective competition, it will cause considerable problems. With the hiccups that have accumulated, with the injustices added to the previous injustices, we had to have the courage to realize that in the current context it was most appropriate to go back to the beginning, that is, a tiered, unique list to be adopted at national level as a central instrument for teacher placement. In theory, it’s easy to point out the downsides to the idea, I know. What is worse, however, is what has led us to the priorities that were taken into account in the tender provisions, to the unregulated abuses of the mobilities created, to the contract renewal processes and to the inhumane dimension of the QZP.

Recruitment and remuneration are two reasons why only 1.3% of young people want to become teachers. By the way, I remember the importance that the press gave in January 2020 to the fact that six thousand teachers reached the top of their careers. But I haven’t seen a single line to make it clear that it takes at least 34 years to reach this peak, which was worth a round fortune of 1900.00 € net and was in the middle of a pay scale for the public service, which clearly has 58 levels above it.