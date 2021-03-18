Márcia tells “stories of the ball falling asleep” and grabs a love of football | Podcasts

“Over time, I took on my identity: I’m nothing more than a beggar for good football. I go around the world with my hat in hand and plead in the stadiums:

– A good move, for God’s sake.

And when good football happens, I thank the miracle without caring about which club or country it offers me. “

This is how Eduardo Galeano’s confession ends at the beginning of Futebol ao Sol ea Sombra, dated 1995, published in Portugal by Antígona. And this idea, says Márcia Pacheco, author of the podcast Histórias da Bola para Adormecer, sums up her relationship with football since childhood: It doesn’t matter which club, what color the jersey is, what the stadium is called or the league in who the game takes place: “When I arrive at the stadium, I want to feel the emotions of the audience and discover games that make me jump out of my chair.” But let’s go back to the childhood of this actress, PR specialist, podcaster and more recently TV presenter.

Nelson Garrido

Over the weekend, Márcia Pacheco’s grandfather had a habit that several generations of football fans had in common: he sat in the car for hours listening to reports of the games. “It almost shook him, it was just to relax,” recalls the granddaughter. One day, during the first delivery due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the picture of grandfather hearing passports, gunshots and missed targets to relax appeared to you (something that almost, given the stress these radio reports can cause unimaginable) a solution to bypass growing fear. “I often needed a story about the ball to fall asleep, something that shook me.” The idea for Márcia’s first podcast was created, made from memories and made available on the main distribution platforms.

Due to an autoimmune disease, the 31-year-old woman had no chance to join her parents during childbirth (both continued to work), and when she lived alone in Vila Nova de Gaia, she faced an “emotional problem”. He lost “a lot of work,” like so many culture-related professionals, and fear grew. Collecting stories about football when the championships were suspended enabled him to kill homesickness. “Football sometimes gets too aggressive and I felt that it was necessary to return to this love, to what connects people with football,” he tells P3.

She first called some friends and colleagues who had played the ball and was eager to hear about the best moments on and off the field. Then it went on to public appeals on Facebook and Twitter, challenges for friends and strangers. And the stories were created in April as a “community of fans from all clubs”. “This sharing alone, even before recording, filled my days and kept me company.”

Most of the reminders you get in your mailbox are from people you don’t know. When he asked for testimonials in audio format at the beginning, he quickly realized that the feeling of well-being was greater when you wrote and read them on the microphone. “People touched memories of the past that were sensitive. Football could remind them of the father they had already lost. “And that, he says,“ was very touching and inspiring ”.

In one of the final episodes to be released in 2020, Márcia was delighted before the break, which lasted until early March 2021. The story of Miguel, who told the last time he went to a stadium with his father before he died, reminded him of the “last conversation” he had with his grandfather, the one who heard the reports in the car and of course about football. “When our experiences are so different, football helps to make the connection,” believes the Porto player.

“But it’s just a soccer game …”

“For those who like football, there is no more irritating comment than this: ‘But it’s just a football game …'” The words are from Raquel Vaz Pinto, author of the book Beyond the Lawn – What We Can Learn From Football, published by Tinta da China in 2016, but they could also have been Márcias. In Paredes, where he was born and raised, he played soccer in school, during breaks and in tournaments and felt privileged to belong to a group where “90% of girls really loved soccer, there was no difference between girls and boys Boys “.

During her school days she studied theater at the Balleteatro in Porto. While attending the PR course at Instituto Superior da Maia, she was Sports Director at União Sport Clube de Paredes, a position she held for seven years. As field delegates for the youth, the “small schools” affirmed themselves “in a world that is still made up of men”. “I learned a lot because I started with a team in the first year of the competition. They didn’t even know how to tighten the strings, ”he remembers with a smile. They arrived at União with “no sense of teamwork or how to overcome adversity,” but they left with those skills – and so did Márcia. Dealing with the public, with parents, coaches and directors gave him “a lot of baggage to deal with people and overcome obstacles” which proved useful for the PR internship at the Rio Ave Futebol Clube.

His experience at a top division club showed him how he was most interested in the relationships between people and the game. “I loved it, but I really missed being on the field, close to the athletes, the formation, to follow the training.” And it was the podcast that allowed him to return to the fields and the local clubs. The Portuguese Football Association invited them to participate in a weekly commentary program on Channel 11, Total Football, and urged them to create a new program: Football is a world. When the invitation arrived, he said between laughs: “But I don’t care about the technical-tactical aspects!” He accepted the challenge of joining a channel “that has several women on the team” – and this is still the news that a woman is leading the referee teams in a media game, as happened recently. “It’s a great way to present different views.”

Stories of the Ball to Fall Asleep – named Best Storytelling Podcast at the PUBLIC Podcast Festival Podes in 2020 – returned on March 7 with an episode that is also a question: What’s the best in football? Memories and emotions are part of the list of Márcia who like to turn this “into a kind of memorial for the ball, to preserve and contemplate the memories of others”, regardless of which club they support. “We all feel the need to tell and hear stories. Being isolated increases the importance of sharing.” Is there a story about it?