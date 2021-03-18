French clubs do not give international matches for matches outside the European Union on football

The clubs of the French I and II league decided on Wednesday not to hand over their internationals to the respective teams outside the European Union, as quarantine may be required on their return.

“As foreign international footballers are not exempted from compulsory quarantine when they return to France, the clubs who are called up for their national teams to play outside the European Union (EU) will not resign in the next phase of the international matches in March.” can be read in the press release of the Professional Football League (LFP).

This decision was taken after consultation with club presidents and was made “unanimously,” the LFP added after several French teams announced their intention not to open their internationals, namely Brest, Nantes, Metz and Dijon.

It should be noted that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, FIFA has decided to relax its rules for this period of international team matches by allowing clubs to keep their players if they have to comply with the quarantine.

In addition, the position of many clubs from countries that are part of the European Union has multiplied so as not to give up their international matches for matches outside the old continent.

This decision by the French professional clubs complicates the work of many European coaches, as some qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup are planned outside the EU, as is the case with Serbia-Portugal on March 27, or in Africa the qualification for the African Cup of Nations will take place instead, a competition planned for early 2022.

The French team, which had to travel outside the EU on March 28, to Kazakhstan to be more precise, and later to Bosnia on March 31, after receiving Ukraine on the 24th, should benefit from an exception.

According to sources close to this dossier, talks have taken place between the French Federation, UEFA and the government to grant French internationals exemptions from quarantine, provided they adhere to a restricted hygienic framework, i.e. moving from one sanitary area to another without contact with the bladder the outside world when they switch from the respective clubs to the selection and vice versa.