Fourth, on TV: “Maps to the Stars”, effects of “genetic scissors” and awards with green “slime” | Stay at home

MOVIE THEATER

Cards to the stars

AXN Movies, 9:10 p.m.

Directed by David Cronenberg, based on an argument by Bruce Wagner, a film about the decadence and depravity of a Hollywood family. The patriarch is a psychologist who made his fortune with self-help books. The obsessive and controlling mother manages the career of her son, a 13-year-old movie superstar who has just returned from a rehabilitation clinic. The eldest daughter stopped treatment in a mental hospital for a pyromania problem. Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, John Cusack, Evan Bird, Olivia Williams and Sarah Gadon join the cast.

Moon – The other side of the moon

Hollywood, 9:30 p.m.

A futuristic and claustrophobic thriller, written and directed by Duncan Jones. Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell) is an astronaut who has been at the Sarang lunar station for three years. A few weeks before the mission ends and he returns home, he begins to realize strange events. He tries to devalue her in the face of years of isolation and the fear of the moment. However, when communication with Earth fails, he has an accident in which he finds clues to something that even calls into question his own conscience.

Yellow House memorabilia

TVCine Edition, 10pm

Lisbon, 1989. João de Deus lives in a room on a cheap family pension in the old town and by the river. One day he is brought onto the street after a minor problem. The film by João César Monteiro, which won the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, made the character João de Deus known, an alter ego of the director who became the most elaborate protagonist of his comedies.

The age of shadows

Cinemundo, 11 p.m.

Spy thriller directed by South Korean Kim Jee-woon. Korea, 1923. The country is under the control of Japan. A group of resistance fighters is tasked with blowing up a military complex. Several police officers are ready to prevent the attack. Everything is complicated when a Japanese police captain of Korean descent feels that a conflict is developing inside him: should he obey orders or help the rebels free their country from repression?

SERIES

Grey’s Anatomy

Fox Life, 10:20 p.m.

Shonda Rhimes’ dramatic series starring Ellen Pompeo, who was spent in a Seattle hospital, returns tonight with new episodes from Season 17, which sees the medical staff at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital address the challenges of the pandemic for the first time .

Mayan’s MC

HBO, streaming

The first pair of episodes of the third season of the spin-off from Sons of Anarchy, co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, becomes available, in which rivalries and alliances are forged between biker gangs on the border between the United States and Mexico.

DOCUMENTARY

Tailored humanity

RTP2, 8:37 p.m.

The Genetic Revolution is the focus of this work by Etienne Blanchon, which focuses on tools that usher in a new era of applications and possibilities (for example in medicine), but also raise a number of ethical concerns – particularly with regard to interference in evolution of being through processing with “genetic scissors”.

INFORMATION

Great interview

RTP3, 23h

Journalist Vítor Gonçalves received Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva to talk about the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the weaknesses of the ongoing vaccination process. Repeat at 2h18 on RTP1.

CHILD

Kid’s Choice Awards 2021

Nickelodeon, 5:40 p.m.

With actor and comedian Kenan Thompson as host and Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown and many others, everything is set for the Nickelodeon Awards Gala – and the green slime baths that are its trademark. Among programs, films and artists, prizes are awarded in more than 20 international categories and in one Portuguese. It includes the soccer player João Félix, the actress Madalena Aragão and the Youtubers Mafalda Creative Sea3PO.