A stimulating travel opinion

Rui Rio won the 2018 PSD election with 22,728 votes, which is 54.1%, against Santana Lopes, who received 19,244 votes, which is 45.85%. A difference of 3,484 votes, the second shortest difference in the party’s eighth direct election.

It wasn’t until 2008, when the dispute between Ferreira Leite and Pedro Passos Coelho was fought, that there was a victory with just 3,118 votes, but at that time there was a third candidate for the lead, Pedro Santana Lopes.

With regard to the elections, his mandate began with severe defeats: among the Europeans, in Madeira, where the PSD lost an absolute majority, and among the legislators. In the 2019 legislatures, it achieved a 27.7% score for the PSD and the election of 79 MPs, the second lowest score the party has ever achieved in its history as a major structuring party of the Portuguese political system.

At the time, he stated that it was not the expected disaster “that many had predicted and some even wanted” and guaranteed that he wanted a PSD at the center and that “Portugal needs a free PSD, free of personal interests “and that the party could not be mistaken for” unclear interests “.

Until the 2019 legislations, he had a very tense relationship with the democratic social bank, which is no longer the case today, as the MPs apparently do not criticize him, exceptions from Pedro Rodrigues and Álvaro Almeida, who were even close to him. and went away.

He never made an OE feasible, but abstained from voting on the 2020 supplementary budget as part of a pandemic. Along the way, during the first term of António Costa’s government, he made some general arrangements on community funding and decentralization, and it was already during that term that he established “informal” arrangements on matters such as the election of the presidents of the CCDR, which was a shame.

In the local elections, however, the PSD and PS hit it off and proposed a project to stop independent candidates. When the PS realized the mistake, it gave clear indications that it was deliberately withdrawing.

Since the election of Rui Rio, three political parties have formed in the space normally occupied by the PSD / CDS.

New contribution rules that were passed by the National Council at the end of 2019 and that no longer allow the payment of quotas by bank transfer but by direct debit, as if the transfer were not transparent. Loot the militant. Further punishments for the militant which, with the exception of his court, he seems to be “defusing”.

Meanwhile, Rui Rio announced that candidates in municipal, communal and district campaigns must submit the costs they intend to develop their campaigns to approval from National Directorate.

In these three years, the motto with which Rui Rio presented himself in the internal elections in the party, definitely remained unfulfilled: “Politics needs an ethical bath.” He found himself in confusion with some who were and are closer to him Righteousness sink in

In May 2019, Rui Rio got into controversy with the vote on the proposal on the teaching career. PSD MP Margarida Mano was instructed to vote for the proposal, but later there were indications to the contrary. Rui Rio claimed there was “a misinterpretation”.

In May 2020, the PSD presented a proposal to review its functioning in the AR, in which it proposed the end of the mandatory fortnightly debates with the Prime Minister. In this proposal, the debates would only be compulsory eight times a year. Holy opposition!

For April and May 2021, Rui Rio promised to come up with proposals for reforming the political and judicial system (what an obsession!).

The almost unanimous opinion of commentators, political scientists and journalists on the day the three years of leadership took place is that nobody knows your political project. For this there would have to be a debate within the party about ideas, innovative proposals that could mobilize the electorate (and not allow young people to be drawn to populist solutions on the left and right), an open discussion in the party and in society. And not a party that runs like a zombie-like, sclerotic, bureaucratized company with penalties for those who “misbehave”.

It’s a stimulating journey for an opposition party … in the eyes of António Costa.

