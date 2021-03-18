Tuesday on TV: “Chinatown”, Echoes of Motown and “Kubrick in the voice of Kubrick” | Stay at home

MOVIE THEATER

The girl on the train

In the studios, 4:10 p.m.

Adaptation of the bestselling book by Paula Hawkins from England, directed by Tate Taylor and written by Erin Cressida Wilson. Rachel (Emily Blunt, BAFTA candidate) takes the same train route every day. Through the window he observes a young couple with a seemingly perfect life. She feels more and more attached to them and to an idea of ​​unshakable love. Everything changes when he notices something disturbing on one of these trips.

Give take

Hollywood, 4:50 p.m.

Daniel (Mark Wahlberg), Adrian (Anthony Mackie) and Paul (Dwayne Johnson) work in a Miami gym and commit minor offenses in the process. Determined to get out of mediocrity, they unite for the biggest blow of their life: kidnap one of the richest businessmen in town, extort all the money they can, and live the big life with all the luxuries they are entitled to hold – a dream that quickly turns into a nightmare. Dá & Leva is a black comedy directed by Michael Bay from an article by journalist Pete Collins about a true story.

Jackie Brown

AMC, 19h41

A waitress who brings guns smuggling into the United States is caught by police and pressured into handing over the man she works for. Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Michael Bowman, Robert De Niro and Bridget Fonda bring the characters in the Quentin Tarantino film to life.

Scott pilgrims against the world

Cinemundo, 9.10 p.m.

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is a 22-year-old boy whose only eccentricity is playing in a band. Recovering from a castrating relationship with Knives Chau (Ellen Wong) that haunts him everywhere, he meets Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a charming girl who has only one catch: her romantic past. In addition to herself, Ramona brings her seven ex-friends (as) with her, who are not only very violent, but have also not yet managed to internalize that the relationship has ended. The film, written and directed by Edgar Wright, is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

Chinatown

RTP1, 00h57

In 1974 Roman Polanski made this black film about a private detective investigating infidelity and committing a crime. He was recognized for Best Original Argument by Robert Towne, the only gold statuette he collected among the 11 categories for which he was nominated. Two of these nominations were for Best Actress and Lead Actor: Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson.

DOCUMENTARY

Kubrick in the voice of Kubrick

RTP2, 11:20 pm

Films like 2001: Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, Born to Kill or Eyes Wide Shut made Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999) one of the most important and influential filmmakers of all time. But in the many studies and documentaries that have been made about his life and filmography, he seldom made himself heard. This is where Kubrick excels in Kubrick’s voice. Directed by Grégory Monro, it is based on archive images and recordings of conversations with friend and film critic (and specialist in his work) Michel Ciment over 30 years.

Hitsville: The Birth of Motown

TVCine Edition, 2h25

Directed by brothers Benjamin and Gabe Turner, it documents Motown’s development from its founding by Berry Gordy Jr. in Detroit in the late 1950s until it moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s. The legendary record label became known worldwide for the most attractive timbre. Soul music produced in the USA, but at the expense of the artists’ creative control.

INFORMATION

Is it or not? – The big debate

RTP1, 22h05

“How can you make the country suspicious?” is the question that sparked the debate for today’s issue. As Portugal enters the first phase of this mismatch, a group of experts and commentators, under the guidance of journalist Carlos Daniel, will be asked to analyze topics such as the return to school, the impact of the pandemic on business productivity and the rights of consumers, workers or the crisis in the culture and catering sector.