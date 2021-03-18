The tender for the new bridge over the Douro is started port

The public tender for the construction of a new bridge over the Douro River, which will make it possible to complete the “second line” of the Vila Nova de Gaia metro and connect Campo Alegre with Arrábida Shopping, was launched this Tuesday at Palácio do started Palácio de Cristal in Porto.

The government expects around 50 million euros for the project. According to the Minister for the Environment and Climate Protection, the bridge will have no pillars in the river, its share will be higher than the Arrábida Bridge so as not to disturb the view over the Douro, and it will be intended exclusively for pedestrians and bicycles and meters.

The jury that evaluates the submitted proposals is composed of Inês Lobo, Alexandre Alves Costa, Amândio Dias, Rui Calçada, Júlio Appleton, Eduardo Souto de Moura, Serafim Silva Martins, Vítor Silva, Joana Barros, Miguel Castro and Lúcia Lourenço.

The contract for the construction of the Pink Line of Metro do Porto and the extension of the Yellow Line were also awarded at the event. According to Tiago Braga, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metro do Porto, a “microsite” will be created to monitor the progress of the work on the two lines, which are now starting.

António Costa recalls that these are projects that will help the country to cope with the socio-economic crisis caused by the pandemic and to combat climate change, “one of the biggest problems in the post-Covid world” that is increasing publicity Investment in sustainable mobility.