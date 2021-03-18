The European Union will receive 10 million more vaccines from Pfizer Coronavirus in the second quarter of the year

The European Union and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer have agreed to supply an additional ten million doses of the vaccine developed with BioNTech. According to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the early delivery on Twitter will take place in the second quarter of the year.

“This shipment will bring the total number of cans planned for the second quarter to more than 200 million. It’s very good news. This gives Member States room to maneuver and the opportunity to close delivery gaps, ”said von der Leyen, knowing that the second quarter will be crucial for vaccine deliveries.

The amount includes ten million cans that should not be delivered until the third and fourth quarters of this year, which is why the President of the European Commission calls the delivery “early delivery”.

We agreed with @BioNTech_Group @pfizer an accelerated delivery of 10 million cans for the 2nd quarter

This will bring total shipments of this vaccine for the quarter to 200 million doses.

It will give Member States leeway and possibly fill gaps in deliveries. pic.twitter.com/abBr3lKUXc

– Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen), March 16, 2021

The European Union agreed in January to help increase its capacity to manufacture vaccines against Covid-19, the day it recognized a “global failure” in this regard and a time when vaccination campaigns in Europe were belated were.

“The difficulties are currently not due to the order volume, but to the global inadequacy of production capacity. This is the case with BioNTech, ”said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides in an interview with the German agency DPA.

In addition to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, the EU has signed contracts with five other pharmaceutical companies: AstraZeneca / Oxford University, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-GSK, Moderna and CureVac to reach an agreement with Novavax.

The European Commission will present a proposal this Wednesday to create a health certificate in the context of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The French Commissioner Thierry Breton has already announced that a document is foreseen “which indicates whether a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19 if he has already recovered [da doença] or if the test was negative ”.

However, the idea of ​​a ‘passport’, mainly required by more tourism-dependent Member States who want to ‘save’ the summer, is not consensus among the 27 and the European Commission itself has already adopted this. This document cannot be discriminatory. This is a difficult scenario that needs to be avoided if the vaccination rate in the EU does not accelerate significantly in the coming months.

The Minister of Internal Administration said this Monday that the proposal for a health certificate should be a “mediator” of dissemination in Europe, which makes sense in parallel to a “significant expansion” of vaccination against Covid-19.