Ryanair announces new routes to Faro and Porto and strengthens Easter | Flights

Ryanair confirmed two more routes to and from Portugal from the summer: Porto-Bremen (Germany) and Faro-Belfast City (Northern Ireland).

The new route from Porto is scheduled to start in July 2021 and will include two weekly flights.

Faro – Belfast City is one of the well-known innovations in the Algarve. This route with Northern Ireland will also begin and, according to easyJet, will have two weekly flights “which now fly daily in the midsummer months,” he says.

In a statement, Ryanair states that the flight change fee waiver is guaranteed – “Allow up to two free date changes on all bookings made before March 31, 2021”, “Change your flight to a date until the end of October 2021” . If necessary, tariff differences must be paid. The conditions of this exemption, which was continuously extended during the pandemic, are explained here.

The company is currently running promotions “from 19.99 euros” for “one million seats” for the summer along the entire route.

In the meantime, Ryanair said that at Easter the connections between postage and Germany will be strengthened “due to the increased demand”. “Ten thousand seats” will be available, “on additional flights on four routes from / to Porto”: Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt, Memmingen. The reinforcement will take place between March 28 and mid-April. According to the company ” several of these routes will remain available for the remainder of the summer, with flights available for reservation until March 2022 “.