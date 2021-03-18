Novo Banco accuses Costa Pinto of “imprecise opinions” on the sale of assets before investigative committee

Novo Banco sent a letter to Parliament’s Committee of Inquiry investigating the financial institution’s losses, denying the statements made by João Costa Pinto at the March 10 hearing. In the letter, the bank lists a number of arguments related to the strategy related to selling villains on the balance sheet, arguing that the plan being pursued is for “sound and prudent management” and that the letter to MPs is distributed in order to “avoid that inaccurate opinions are judged and completely contradict reality”.