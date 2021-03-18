Mobility almost “normal”. On Monday, 60% of Portuguese took to the streets coronavirus

With the reopening of kindergartens and schools of the 1st cycle, the mobility of the Portuguese is approaching the “normal pre-Covid”. On Monday March 15, 59.4% of Portuguese took to the streets – something that hasn’t happened since January 18, the last Monday with schools open. The value corresponds to 84% of the normal pre-Covid.

The information was compiled by the data science consultancy PSE, which regularly exchanges data on the mobility of the Portuguese.

“[Nesta] Last Monday there was almost normal mobility, ”summarized the PSE team in a statement sent to the newsrooms. “It is important to remember that even before the pandemic, there are always a number of people who do not leave the house on a particular day. This “normal” or “natural” inclusion value was around 25% of the population before the “Covid”, ”explains the team.

Although the increase in mobility this Monday is largely due to the reopening of kindergartens, kindergartens and elementary schools, the PSE team has seen a gradual increase in the Portuguese mobility index for the past three weeks. Monday.

Gradual increase

Although Prime Minister António Costa warns that the first phase of deflation “must be very prudent, gradual and dripping wet”, there is greater resistance from the Portuguese to the second detention.

At the beginning of March, the consulting firm PSE had already warned that the detention was in “erosion”. Pandemic fatigue, normalization of the pandemic and a lower risk perception are mentioned again and again as some of the reasons.

“With the completion of the training on the following Monday (January 25th), the rate of delivery rose to 55.6%. This was followed by five weeks, during which between 48% and 50% of the population were at home on Mondays, ”explains the PSE team. However, on March 8, only 45.6% of Portuguese stayed at home. This week only 40.6% didn’t leave.

The analysis of the PSE body is based on a continuous collection of data carried out by monitoring the location and the means of travel by means of mobile application of a sample of 4992 people who are representative of the Portuguese universe over 15 years old and who live in the regions of the greater Porto area , Greater Lisbon, North Coast, Central Coast and Faro District.