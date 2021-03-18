Lisbon will have a new orchard and lookout point in the Monsanto Prison area

The Lisbon City Council announced in a statement the planting of a terraced orchard in the area of ​​the Parque Florestal de Monsanto. The youngest green space will have around 660 fruit trees “like lemon, tangerine, apple, fig, peach or pear” and will be managed in cooperation with the prison community.

The first trees were planted this Monday, March 15th, by the parish councilor, José Sá Fernandes, and the deputy general director of prison services, Francisco Navalho. Planting will resume later in spring and autumn.

The initiative falls within the scope of Lisboa Capital Verde 2020 and is the result of a partnership between the municipality and the General Directorate of Prison Services that owns this property. As emerges from the communiqué, the partnership between the two entities is based on “promoting the green structure as a reference space for promoting the social dynamism of the community, involving the prison community in the final stage of serving prison sentences in the management that has already made a rapprochement with the free environment, either because it has benefited from judicial exit licenses, short term exits, and hours of service under an open regime with discontinuous surveillance. “

The community also makes it clear that part of the produce from the orchard will be sold while the other part will be donated.

In addition to planting fruit trees, an olive grove and an almond tree as well as an area for agricultural cultivation are being rehabilitated. The latter will have 10,000 square meters, which will be divided and consequently allocated to the population. This growing area will form the first urban horticultural park in Parque Florestal de Monsanto.

A new viewpoint has also been opened at this point that people can access. The note sent to the press states that this area offers “views over the city” and that all visitor circulation takes place through easy paths over the existing site.

The project envisages an investment by the community of around 50,000 euros and the space will be open to the public by the end of the year.