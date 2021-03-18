In Iraq, truffle hunters find “Blessings from God” in the desert photo gallery

“Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God!” Zahra Buheir carefully digs a truffle from the sandy desert land and shows it between callused fingers. “The rain came and then the thunderstorm that brought the truffles to the surface,” explains the Septuagenarian with a long screwdriver in the same hand that puts a cigarette into her mouth.

Buheir and his family are not only confronted with the harsh desert climate in southern Iraq. Land mines, remnants of the 1991 Gulf War – devices that don’t explode underground and can be mistaken for truffles by inexperienced eyes – hold the seven people who spend weeks searching for truffles, mushrooms that have allowed them to live on alert for generations More relaxed in times of a deep economic crisis – in Iraq a kilo of truffles does not bring in more than eight euros, much cheaper than the European “cousins”, which can cost hundreds of euros per kilo.

This year the rain came late and Buheir only managed to find about a kilo of truffles a day, a tenth of what he would collect in a good year. His five-year-old granddaughter Riyam also patiently turns the desert stones and turns the earth with his bare hands. “When there is no work, truffles are a source of income. And we are happy here,” says Riyam’s father Mohsen Farhan, tent erected and a towel lying on the ground. Learning how to hunt truffles today means understanding the dangers of the desert, he warns. “We are afraid of wolves, there are many here. And there are mines. Somebody died not so long ago,” said Farhan.

Whenever this is justified, Hussein takes Abu Ali to the city of Samawah, where Ali Tajj al-Din auctions the truffles according to their size. “It’s nuts, eggs, oranges, and here is the pomegranate, the largest of them,” he says. Truffles that are not sold locally are exported to the richest countries in the Gulf. Many end up in restaurants in the region. In Beit al-Hatab, truffles are fried or grilled. “But the favorite dish is truffle rice,” says Fawwaz Hatab, the owner.