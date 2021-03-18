World

DGS starts on Friday with the publication of all indicators on the coronavirus risk map

2 days ago
vbn

The Directorate-General for Health (DGS) will start publishing a full report on Friday with all the updated indicators used in the risk map created to combat the pandemic. In addition to the intensive care beds of patients with Covid-19, the incidence rate accumulated over 14 days and the risk transfer index (Rt), the risk map also uses information on the positivity rate and percentage of delays in notification, percentage of cases and isolated and tracked contacts and control new variants.

The first publication of the risk map took place on Monday in the DGS bulletin. The color map defining the country’s position in fighting the pandemic was accompanied by the continent’s national RT and RT and their respective incidence rates, which have accumulated over 14 days per 100,000 population. When asked about the periodicity of this information, the DGS replied to the PUBLIC that “the risk matrix is ​​published daily and is updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when the R

Related Posts

World

Covid19. Task Force coordinator defends buying Russian vaccine if EU approves Coronavirus

25 mins ago
vbn
World

The Paris community is 150 years old: People’s democracy lasted 72 days of history

1 hour ago
vbn
World

Letters to the director’s opinion

2 hours ago
vbn
World

Chegas Pavlovian demonization is stupid opinion

3 hours ago
vbn