DGS starts on Friday with the publication of all indicators on the coronavirus risk map

The Directorate-General for Health (DGS) will start publishing a full report on Friday with all the updated indicators used in the risk map created to combat the pandemic. In addition to the intensive care beds of patients with Covid-19, the incidence rate accumulated over 14 days and the risk transfer index (Rt), the risk map also uses information on the positivity rate and percentage of delays in notification, percentage of cases and isolated and tracked contacts and control new variants.

The first publication of the risk map took place on Monday in the DGS bulletin. The color map defining the country’s position in fighting the pandemic was accompanied by the continent’s national RT and RT and their respective incidence rates, which have accumulated over 14 days per 100,000 population. When asked about the periodicity of this information, the DGS replied to the PUBLIC that “the risk matrix is ​​published daily and is updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when the R