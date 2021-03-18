Children are to be beheaded in Cabo Delgado, says NGO | Mozambique

According to the non-governmental organization Save the Children, children are being murdered in the province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique, which has been the scene of an armed conflict for more than three years.

“Elsa”, 28, saw her son “Filipe”, 12, beheaded while she and her other three children were hiding after an attack on the village where she lived. “We tried to escape into the forest, but they took my eldest son from me and beheaded him. We couldn’t do anything because if we weren’t killed too, ”said the woman from the organization.

Save the Children says the humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado has been “overlooked” and warns of the lack of aid to the affected population.

“Help is urgently needed, but few donors have prioritized help for those who have lost everything and their children,” says Chance Briggs, director of the organization in Mozambique, at a time when the world is also grappling with Covid-19 Explanation.

Save the Children said that “nearly one million people are starving” as a direct result of the wave of displaced persons caused by the armed conflict in the area, including displaced persons and host communities.

As a reflection of the country’s age pyramid, around half of the people affected by violence are under the age of 18. They are often witnesses of death and destruction and are themselves the target of the conflicting parties.

“All parties need to make sure that children are never a target. They must respect international humanitarian and human rights laws and take all necessary measures to minimize civil damage, including ending indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks on children, ”added Briggs.

“Reports of attacks on children bother us deeply. Our team was moved to tears when they heard stories of suffering from mothers in refugee camps, ”he said.

The organization warned of the possibility that many of the children could develop anxiety, depression and in some cases even post-traumatic stress as a result of the violent events they experienced.

Armed violence in Cabo Delgado is causing a humanitarian crisis with more than two thousand dead and 670,000 displaced persons with no housing or food.

Some of the rebel incursions were alleged by Daesh between June 2019 and November 2020, but the source of the attacks continues to be debated.

The uncertainty situation led the oil company Total to reduce the number of employees and slow down work on the Megagas project in the region until the Mozambican defense and security forces guarantee a security area.

However, the forecast for the beginning of the export of liquefied natural gas remains in 2024.